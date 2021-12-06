New Delhi: More than three crore Income Tax Returns have now been filed on the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department as of December 3.

“More than 3 crore Income Tax Returns have already been filed on the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department till 3rd Dec 2021. Have you filed yours yet? If not, please log in to http://incometax.gov.in & file your #ITR for AY 2021-22 NOW to avoid a last-minute rush!," Income Tax India said in a tweet.

The number of ITRs filed per day is over four lakh and increasing every day as the extended due date of December 31, 2021, is approaching, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

"It is important for taxpayers to cross-check the data in the AIS statement with their Bank passbook, interest certificate, Form 16 and Capital gains statement from brokerages in case of purchase and sale of equity or Mutual funds etc," the ministry said.

The process of e-verification through Aadhaar OTP and other methods is important for the department to commence processing of the ITR and to issue refunds if any.

"It is encouraging to note that 2.69 crore returns have been e-verified, out of which more than 2.28 crore are through Aadhaar based OTP," it said.

