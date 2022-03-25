Over 3 crore teleconsultations provided under eSanjeevani scheme: Centre

Over 3 crore teleconsultations provided under eSanjeevani scheme: Centre2 min read . 05:43 PM IST
- Over 1,00,000 doctors and medical specialists are on board to offer tele consultations to the beneficiaries under the National Telemedicine Service.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : The Union health ministry’s flagship telemedicine service eSanjeevani has registered more than 3 crore tele-consultations by completing 1.7 lakh digital consultations on Friday.
NEW DELHI : The Union health ministry’s flagship telemedicine service eSanjeevani has registered more than 3 crore tele-consultations by completing 1.7 lakh digital consultations on Friday.
Over 1,00,000 doctors and medical specialists are on board to offer tele consultations to the beneficiaries under the National Telemedicine Service.
Over 1,00,000 doctors and medical specialists are on board to offer tele consultations to the beneficiaries under the National Telemedicine Service.
As many as 10 States such as Andhra Pradesh (13147461), Karnataka (4424407), West Bengal (2987386), Tamil Nadu (1856861), Uttar Pradesh (1758053), Bihar (1002399), Maharashtra (930725), Madhya Pradesh (781262), Gujarat (753775) and Assam (477821) are leading in providing medical consultations through eSanjeevani platform, the health ministry said in a statement.
As many as 10 States such as Andhra Pradesh (13147461), Karnataka (4424407), West Bengal (2987386), Tamil Nadu (1856861), Uttar Pradesh (1758053), Bihar (1002399), Maharashtra (930725), Madhya Pradesh (781262), Gujarat (753775) and Assam (477821) are leading in providing medical consultations through eSanjeevani platform, the health ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, eSanjeevani is first-of-its-kind telemedicine initiative started by the government to provide online medical services through eSanjeevani Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centre(AB-HWC) and eSanjeevani OPD.
According to the ministry, eSanjeevani is first-of-its-kind telemedicine initiative started by the government to provide online medical services through eSanjeevani Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centre(AB-HWC) and eSanjeevani OPD.
As many as 2,26,72,187 (2.2 crore) patients were provided with medical consultations through eSanjeevani AB-HWC across the country. It is a doctor-to-doctor telemedicine service to provide general and specialised health services in rural areas through ‘Hub-and-Spoke' model.
As many as 2,26,72,187 (2.2 crore) patients were provided with medical consultations through eSanjeevani AB-HWC across the country. It is a doctor-to-doctor telemedicine service to provide general and specialised health services in rural areas through ‘Hub-and-Spoke' model.
It enables virtual connection between the beneficiary (along with the paramedic and a generalist) at the spoke which is Health & Wellness Centre (HWC) and the doctor/specialist at the hub posted at tertiary healthcare centre . This facilitates real-time virtual consultation from doctors & specialists at the hub with the beneficiary (through paramedics) at the spoke. The e-prescription generated at end of the session is used for obtaining medicines. Currently, eSanjeevaniHWC is operational at around 50,000 Health & Wellness Centres in the country.
It enables virtual connection between the beneficiary (along with the paramedic and a generalist) at the spoke which is Health & Wellness Centre (HWC) and the doctor/specialist at the hub posted at tertiary healthcare centre . This facilitates real-time virtual consultation from doctors & specialists at the hub with the beneficiary (through paramedics) at the spoke. The e-prescription generated at end of the session is used for obtaining medicines. Currently, eSanjeevaniHWC is operational at around 50,000 Health & Wellness Centres in the country.
Further, more than 73,77,779 beneficiaries have availed the benefits through eSanjeevani OPD platform. It is a patient-to-doctor telemedicine service to enable people to get outpatient services in the confines of their homes. The facility is available as a mobile app for both Android and iOS based smart phones, and more than 3 million users have million downloaded this protocol, the ministry said.
Further, more than 73,77,779 beneficiaries have availed the benefits through eSanjeevani OPD platform. It is a patient-to-doctor telemedicine service to enable people to get outpatient services in the confines of their homes. The facility is available as a mobile app for both Android and iOS based smart phones, and more than 3 million users have million downloaded this protocol, the ministry said.
It is to be noted that eSanjeevani OPD now enables creation of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) which will allow the beneficiary with their consent to share their health records with the treating doctor as per Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).
It is to be noted that eSanjeevani OPD now enables creation of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) which will allow the beneficiary with their consent to share their health records with the treating doctor as per Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!