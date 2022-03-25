Over 3 crore teleconsultations provided under eSanjeevani scheme: Centre

It enables virtual connection between the beneficiary (along with the paramedic and a generalist) at the spoke which is Health & Wellness Centre (HWC) and the doctor/specialist at the hub posted at tertiary healthcare centre . This facilitates real-time virtual consultation from doctors & specialists at the hub with the beneficiary (through paramedics) at the spoke. The e-prescription generated at end of the session is used for obtaining medicines. Currently, eSanjeevaniHWC is operational at around 50,000 Health & Wellness Centres in the country.

