Home >News >India >Over 3 crore unorganised workers registered on E-shram portal

Over 3 crore unorganised workers registered on E-shram portal

Sectors such as retail witnessed a 16 per cent jump in job postings and hospitality/travel grew 15 per cent.
1 min read . 07:36 AM IST Livemint

Each worker shall receive an amount 58,400 and the total amount disbursed among the workers this year will be 6,08,41,600,

More than 3 crore workers have registered themselves on the E-shram portal, the first-ever National Database of Unorganized Workers (NDUW) in the country, Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav informed on Friday.

"The number of workers who have registered on the e-shram portal has crossed 3 crores. By registering on this portal, workers of the unorganized sector will be able to get the benefits of government schemes easily and conveniently," said Yadav in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Earlier on Friday, the 177th Governing Body Meeting and 78th Annual General Body meeting of the Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education and Development, an autonomous body under the ministry, was held at Hyderabad, read a release by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The meeting was chaired by Vrijesh Updadhyay, Chairman of the Board along with Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Government. of India, D.P.S. Negi and several important decisions were taken.

Negi said, "Earlier, we did not have any means to provide benefits to unorganized workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, since we did not have data on them. But now, the e-Shram Card will serve as a single card to avail government benefits across the country, it will be One Nation One Card".

In another important development, benefitting 1019 contract workers a Memorandum of settlement was signed between the management of Celebi, (DIAL), and their contract workers represented by Airport Employees Union today in New Delhi.

Each worker shall receive an amount 58,400 and the total amount disbursed among the workers this year will be 6,08,41,600, read the release.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!