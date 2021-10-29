Unclaimed gold of over three kilograms and worth ₹1.41 crore was seized at the airport in Chennai in two separate incidents, custom officials said on Friday

In the first case, 12 units of gold were retrieved while rummaging a flight which arrived from Dubai today. It was concealed in the water heater in the toilet of the aircraft.

In another incident, sleuths recovered gold in paste form wrapped in inner wears that were lying in a dust bin of a toilet at the airport.

In total, 3.22 kgs of gold valued at ₹1.41 crore was recovered under Customs Act, 1962, the release added.

