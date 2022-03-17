Over 3 lakh doses of Covid vaccine given to children aged 12-14 yrs on day 1

Over 3 lakh doses of Covid vaccine given to children aged 12-14 yrs on day 11 min read . 11:03 AM IST
The vaccination against COVID-19 in the age group of 12-14 years started on Wednesday with Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax
Over 3 lakh children between 12 and 14 years have received their first shot of Covid vaccine taking the total doses administered in the country to over 180.80 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The vaccination against COVID-19 in the age group of 12-14 years started on Wednesday with Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, two doses of which are to be administered 28 days apart.
As of March 1, 2021, there were 4.7 crore children aged 12 and 13 years in the country.
More than 2.15 crore precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to healthcare and frontline workers, and those aged above 60 years.
All people aged 60 and above have been made eligible for the precaution dose to Covid vaccine. The prioritisation and sequencing of the dose would be based on the completion of nine months to 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.
