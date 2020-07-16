Subscribe
For first time, over 30,000 new covid cases in a day in India
Currently, there are 331146 are active coronavirus cases in India

For first time, over 30,000 new covid cases in a day in India

1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Edited By Surajit Dasgupta

  • In 24 hours, 20,783 patients were declared cured, taking India's coronavirus recovery rate to 63.25%
  • The death toll went up to 24915, including 606 fatalities in the last 24 hours

India's total coronavirus cases reached 968876 today as a record 32695 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll went up to 24915, including 606 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total cases, 612814 have been cured, while 331146 are currently active. In past 24 hours, 20783 patients were declared cured, taking India's recovery rate to 63.25%.

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst-affected state from the infection -- has a total of 275640 COVID-19 cases and 10928 fatalities. Tamil Nadu has a tally of 151820 cases and 2167 deaths due to COVID-19 while Delhi has reported a total of 116993 cases and 3487 deaths due to COVID-19.

As per the information provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) a total of 1.27 crore samples have been tested in India for coronavirus till July 15, including 3.24 lakh on Wednesday.

Medical infrastructure in India to treat COVID-19 patients includes 1378 Dedicated COVID Hospitals (DCH), 3077 Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHC), and 10351 COVID Care Centres (CCC), the government said.

Meanwhile, Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila has initiated the phase 1, 2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of coronavirus vaccine candidate by intradermal (injection) route in 1,048 subjects after the pharma company got approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) earlier this month.

Of the 606 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 233 are from Maharashtra, 86 from Karnataka, 68 from Tamil Nadu, 44 from Andhra Pradesh, 41 from Delhi, 29 from Uttar Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal, 11 each from Jammu and Kashmir and Telangana, 10 from Gujarat and nine from Madhya Pradesh.

(With Agency Inputs)

(With Agency Inputs)