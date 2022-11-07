Over 30,000 vacancies in Delhi govt to be filled soon: Report

The sources said the posts created through an L-G decision in May this year consist of Deputy Secretaries, Section Officers, Assistant Section Officers, Senior Assistants, Junior Assistants, Legal Assistants and peons/MTS. Once these 117 posts are filled, the DSSSB - fully staffed, is expected to work in full capacity and expedite the hitherto lagging process of efficiently conducting examinations and interviews, etc for filling up thousands of posts that include teachers, nurses, paramedical staff, physical training instructors and technicians amongst others. It may be noted that the L-G, right after taking over had expressed serious concern and displeasure over unduly and inordinately delayed vacancies in several government departments of critical importance to the people of Delhi.

