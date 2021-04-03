India administered over 30 lakh anti-Covid jabs for two straight days, according to the Union health ministry data.

While the number of vaccination stood at 30,93,795 on Friday -- day 77 of the inoculation drive -- it was 36,71,242 doses on Thursday.

As per Friday's data, 28,87,779 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 35,624 sessions for the first dose and 2,06,016 beneficiaries received a second dose of vaccine.

Cumulatively, 7,30,54,295 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been given to people since the drive began through 11,53,614 sessions.

The beneficiaries so far include 89,32,642 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 95,71,610 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received their first dose of the vaccine.

The second dose has been administered to 52,96,666 HCWs and 39,92,094 FLW.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers getting inoculated and the vaccination of frontline workers started on 2 February.

The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged 45 and above from 1 April.

After the expansion of the drive in the second phase, 4,45,77,337 people received their first dose of the vaccine while 6,83,946 have gotten the second jab too.

"The cumulative vaccination figure includes over 6 crore (6,30,81,589) first doses, while the second dose numbers are also nearing the 1 crore mark (99,72,706)," the health ministry said in a statement.

Spike in Covid cases

The ministry has stated that eight states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh -- witnessed a steep rise in daily new Covid-19 cases and accounted for 81.42% of the infections reported on Saturday.

India's tally of Covid-19 active cases also increased to 6,58,909 and now comprises 5.32% of the total infections. In a day, there has been a net rise of 44,213 active cases.

Ten districts -- Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Bengaluru Urban, Aurangabad, Delhi, Ahmednagar and Nanded -- account for 50% of the total active caseload of the country.

Maharashtra has shown a nine-fold jump, the maximum increase in the number of active cases in the last two months. In percentage terms, Punjab has reported the maximum increase in active cases.

Five states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab --cumulatively account for 77.3% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for 59.36% of the total active caseload of the country.





