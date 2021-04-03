India launched vaccination for all people aged 45 and above from 1 April.
After the expansion of the drive in the second phase, 4,45,77,337 people received their first dose of the vaccine while 6,83,946 have gotten the second jab too.
"The cumulative vaccination figure includes over 6 crore (6,30,81,589) first doses, while the second dose numbers are also nearing the 1 crore mark (99,72,706)," the health ministry said in a statement.
Spike in Covid cases
The ministry has stated that eight states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh -- witnessed a steep rise in daily new Covid-19 cases and accounted for 81.42% of the infections reported on Saturday.
India's tally of Covid-19 active cases also increased to 6,58,909 and now comprises 5.32% of the total infections. In a day, there has been a net rise of 44,213 active cases.
Ten districts -- Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Bengaluru Urban, Aurangabad, Delhi, Ahmednagar and Nanded -- account for 50% of the total active caseload of the country.
Maharashtra has shown a nine-fold jump, the maximum increase in the number of active cases in the last two months. In percentage terms, Punjab has reported the maximum increase in active cases.
Five states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab --cumulatively account for 77.3% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for 59.36% of the total active caseload of the country.