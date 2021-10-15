Over 30 countries have agreed on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates with India, according to a PTI report quoting official sources on Thursday.

The countries that have agreed on mutual recognition with India include the UK, France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, Armenia, Ukraine, Belgium, Hungary and Serbia, PTI sources said.

South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China and some nations in Europe, including the UK, are among the countries whose travellers need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing, the sources said.

Last week, the UK government removed the requirement of mandatory quarantine for vaccinated Indian passengers after India voiced its displeasure regarding the decision and imposed travel requirements on passengers from Britain in a tit-for-tat move.

Alex Ellis, British high commissioner to India, said in a tweet, “No quarantine for Indian travellers to the UK fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October."

More than 27 lakhs COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till 7 PM on Thursday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per an official release, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 97 crore doses.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved 97 Crore landmark milestone (97,11,20,405) today. More than 27 lakh (27,62,523) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today," reads the release.

