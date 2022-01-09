On Saturday, I had called up two hospitals for a Covid bed. "All full," claims business tycoon Harsh Goenka, adding that more than 30% of nurses and doctors are down with Covid-19 .

“Yesterday I called up two hospitals for a COVID bed. All full. And over 30% of nurses and doctors down with COVID," the Indian billionaire wrote on Twitter.

The RPG Enterprises chairman said the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and Delhi could be double than the official numbers being revealed by their respective state health departments.

Goenka also said that more than half of the people infected with Covid-19 are either not aware about the infection or are taking home tests and not informing the authorities.

“If Mumbai/Delhi say 20,000 cases a day- probably it’s over 50,000. More than half, asymptomatic- not aware, rest taking home tests and not informing," he tweeted.

Here's Goenka's tweet:

If Mumbai/Delhi say 20,000 cases a day- probably it’s over 50,000. More than half, asymptomatic- not aware, rest taking home tests and not informing.

Yesterday I called up two hospitals for a COVID bed. All full. And over 30% of nurses and doctors down with COVID.

You take care. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 9, 2022

Meanwhile, registration for the 'precaution dose' of Covid-19 vaccine for healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities started on the CoWIN portal on Saturday evening.

The exercise of administering the precaution dose to these category of beneficiaries will begin from Monday.

Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Vikas Sheel on Saturday said in a tweet, "The feature for online appointments for precaution dose for HCWs/FLWs and Citizens (60 ) is now live on Co-WIN. To book an appointment, please visit http://cowin.gov.in"

There is no need for new registration of those taking the precautionary dose and they can directly take an appointment from Saturday or walk-in, the Union Health Ministry had said.

CoWIN will send reminder messages to all those eligible for the precaution dose and the dose will be reflected in the digital vaccination certificates.

More than 2 crore (2,27,33,154) first doses of the vaccine have been administered to adolescents in the 15-18 age group taking the total doses administered to over 151.47 crore on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!