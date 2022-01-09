Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Over 30% of doctors, nurses Covid+, Indian billionaire warns amid Omicron rise

Over 30% of doctors, nurses Covid+, Indian billionaire warns amid Omicron rise

At AIIMS Patna, 14 of the 30 resident doctors and medical students in the anesthesiology dept have tested positive for Covid-19.
2 min read . 05:21 PM IST Livemint

  • The RPG Enterprises chairman said that more than half of the people infected with Covid-19 are either not aware about the infection or are taking home tests and not informing the authorities

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On Saturday, I had called up two hospitals for a Covid bed. "All full," claims business tycoon Harsh Goenka, adding that more than 30% of nurses and doctors are down with Covid-19.

On Saturday, I had called up two hospitals for a Covid bed. "All full," claims business tycoon Harsh Goenka, adding that more than 30% of nurses and doctors are down with Covid-19.

“Yesterday I called up two hospitals for a COVID bed. All full. And over 30% of nurses and doctors down with COVID," the Indian billionaire wrote on Twitter.

“Yesterday I called up two hospitals for a COVID bed. All full. And over 30% of nurses and doctors down with COVID," the Indian billionaire wrote on Twitter.

The RPG Enterprises chairman said the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and Delhi could be double than the official numbers being revealed by their respective state health departments.

The RPG Enterprises chairman said the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and Delhi could be double than the official numbers being revealed by their respective state health departments.

Goenka also said that more than half of the people infected with Covid-19 are either not aware about the infection or are taking home tests and not informing the authorities.

Goenka also said that more than half of the people infected with Covid-19 are either not aware about the infection or are taking home tests and not informing the authorities.

“If Mumbai/Delhi say 20,000 cases a day- probably it’s over 50,000. More than half, asymptomatic- not aware, rest taking home tests and not informing," he tweeted.

“If Mumbai/Delhi say 20,000 cases a day- probably it’s over 50,000. More than half, asymptomatic- not aware, rest taking home tests and not informing," he tweeted.

Here's Goenka's tweet:

Here's Goenka's tweet:

Meanwhile, registration for the 'precaution dose' of Covid-19 vaccine for healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities started on the CoWIN portal on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, registration for the 'precaution dose' of Covid-19 vaccine for healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities started on the CoWIN portal on Saturday evening.

The exercise of administering the precaution dose to these category of beneficiaries will begin from Monday.

The exercise of administering the precaution dose to these category of beneficiaries will begin from Monday.

Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Vikas Sheel on Saturday said in a tweet, "The feature for online appointments for precaution dose for HCWs/FLWs and Citizens (60 ) is now live on Co-WIN. To book an appointment, please visit http://cowin.gov.in"

Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Vikas Sheel on Saturday said in a tweet, "The feature for online appointments for precaution dose for HCWs/FLWs and Citizens (60 ) is now live on Co-WIN. To book an appointment, please visit http://cowin.gov.in"

There is no need for new registration of those taking the precautionary dose and they can directly take an appointment from Saturday or walk-in, the Union Health Ministry had said.

There is no need for new registration of those taking the precautionary dose and they can directly take an appointment from Saturday or walk-in, the Union Health Ministry had said.

CoWIN will send reminder messages to all those eligible for the precaution dose and the dose will be reflected in the digital vaccination certificates.

CoWIN will send reminder messages to all those eligible for the precaution dose and the dose will be reflected in the digital vaccination certificates.

More than 2 crore (2,27,33,154) first doses of the vaccine have been administered to adolescents in the 15-18 age group taking the total doses administered to over 151.47 crore on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

More than 2 crore (2,27,33,154) first doses of the vaccine have been administered to adolescents in the 15-18 age group taking the total doses administered to over 151.47 crore on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!