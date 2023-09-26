Breaking News
Over 30 students injured in Manipur's Imphal as police baton-charge mob protesting death of two youths, say officials1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 04:51 PM IST
More than 30 students, mostly girls, were injured in Manipur’s Imphal Valley on Tuesday as the police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged a mob protesting against the killing of two youths who were allegedly kidnapped in July, officials said.
