More than 30 students, mostly girls, were injured in Manipur’s Imphal Valley on Tuesday as the police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged a mob protesting against the killing of two youths who were allegedly kidnapped in July, officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The students brought out protest rallies hours after photos of the bodies of the two youths went viral on social media.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The protesters clashed with the police when security forces tried to stop them from advancing towards the chief minister’s secretariat here, police said.

Also Read: Manipur: Students protest in Imphal over deaths of two missing Meitei youths The injured protesters were treated at various hospitals.

Hours after photos of the bodies of two students, who had been missing since July, went viral on social media, the Manipur government has asked people to exercise restraint and allow authorities to investigate the "kidnapping and killing" of the duo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement issued by the secretariat of Chief Minister N Biren Singh late on Monday night, the state government said the case has already been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Two students were identified as Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17).

"The state police, in collaboration with the central security agencies, are actively investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and to identify the perpetrators who murdered the two students. The security forces have also started the search operation to nab the perpetrators," the statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Security personnel have been put on alert, and additional measures taken to prevent any incident following the viral of photos of the students, a senior officer said.

*With Agency Inputs

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!