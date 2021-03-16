Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Over 300 companies filed for bankruptcy in past 3 years, says govt

Over 300 companies filed for bankruptcy in past 3 years, says govt

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur
1 min read . 06:13 PM IST Staff Writer

MoS for finance Anurag Singh Thakur said as per data provided by the NCLT, 149 companies filed for bankruptcy in 2018, 103 in 2019 and another 72 in 2020 making a total of 324 firms which filed for bankruptcy during the aforesaid three years

NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Tuesday said more than 300 Indian companies have filed for bankruptcy between 2018 to 2020.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Tuesday said more than 300 Indian companies have filed for bankruptcy between 2018 to 2020.

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur in a written reply in Rajya Sabha said as per data provided by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), 149 companies filed for bankruptcy in 2018, 103 in 2019 and another 72 in 2020 making a total of 324 Indian companies which have filed for bankruptcy during the aforesaid three years period.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Benefits of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine continue to outweigh the risks: EU regulator

4 min read . 07:28 PM IST

Over 1 lakh paramilitary posts vacant, recruitment hit by pandemic: Govt

1 min read . 07:18 PM IST

Kejriwal, AAP members to protest at Jantar Mantar against bill on LG powers

1 min read . 07:04 PM IST

Kumbh Mela: 12 & 14 April peak days, will be more careful amid Covid, say police

1 min read . 07:01 PM IST

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur in a written reply in Rajya Sabha said as per data provided by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), 149 companies filed for bankruptcy in 2018, 103 in 2019 and another 72 in 2020 making a total of 324 Indian companies which have filed for bankruptcy during the aforesaid three years period.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Benefits of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine continue to outweigh the risks: EU regulator

4 min read . 07:28 PM IST

Over 1 lakh paramilitary posts vacant, recruitment hit by pandemic: Govt

1 min read . 07:18 PM IST

Kejriwal, AAP members to protest at Jantar Mantar against bill on LG powers

1 min read . 07:04 PM IST

Kumbh Mela: 12 & 14 April peak days, will be more careful amid Covid, say police

1 min read . 07:01 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The minister said, as per data provided by the NCLT, 8,330 applications in the year 2018, 12,091 in the year 2019 and 5,282 in the year 2020 were filed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Therefore, it appears that number of applications have not increased over the last three years.

Thakur further said as per the Companies Act 2013, companies are required to hold Annual General Meeting (AGM) within six months from the end of financial year. Therefore, financial statements and board report containing disclosure about CSR, are to be filed in MCA21data base within 30 days of the AGM. Thus, for the current financial year no filing has been made by CSR mandated companies

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.