Over 300 cops injured in farmers' tractor rally violence: Delhi Police
Farmers gather at Red Fort during their tractor parade on Republic Day, (PTI)
Farmers gather at Red Fort during their tractor parade on Republic Day, (PTI)

Over 300 cops injured in farmers' tractor rally violence: Delhi Police

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 11:32 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs so far in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day
  • Security has been beefed up in several places across the national capital

More than 300 police personnel have been injured after being attacked by agitating farmers on 26 January, according to Delhi Police, reports ANI. The Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs so far in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

Security has been beefed up in several places across the national capital especially at the Red Fort and farmer protest sites, with the deployment of additional paramilitary forces following the violence.

Also Read | How India has become an unequal republic

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new farm laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police.

Violence erupted near the ITO area of the national capital as tractors driven by protestors tried to scare and even run over police personnel deployed in the area.

Metro services were stopped at multiple stations and traffic on roads were also diverted.

Internet services were suspended in the capital at Delhi's border points - Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and areas adjoining these protest hubs due to intensifying clashes.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

