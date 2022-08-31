Over 300 Delhi govt liquor shops will replace private vends tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 12:23 PM IST
At present, nearly 250 private liquor stores, licensed under Excise Policy 2021-22, are running in Delhi.
Private liquor shops will shut down in the national capital from Thursday, September 1, as they will be replaced by over 300 Delhi government vends due to the withdrawal of Excise Policy 2021-22 and coming back to the old regime, said officials as quoted by news agency PTI.