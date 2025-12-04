Over 300 IndiGo flights cancelled; flyers stranded at airport, travel plans affected — What unfolded in last 48 hours

Several travellers across India have been left in the lurch as travel plans continue to be affected amid the ongoing IndiGo airline's operational disruptions on the third day as many passengers remain stranded at various airports on Thursday.

Over 300 domestic and international flights have been cancelled in the last two days.

Replying to several social media users who have slammed IndiGo, the airline stated that it regrets the inconvenience caused due to the flight delay, saying that disrupting customers’ travel plans is never their intention.

“Our operations are dependent on several factors, some of which are beyond our control and may impact the schedule. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to serving you better in the future,” reads the reply.

As the airline continues to grapple with flight disruptions, here's a look at how things unfolded in the last 48 hours as the airline faces acute crew shortage since the implementation of the second phase of the FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) norms.

View full Image Passengers line up at an Indigo Airlines kiosk at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on December 4, 2025. ( AFP )

Flights cancelled — Till Thursday, the airline has cancelled over 300 domestic and international flights.

— Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore were among the several airports which saw the disruption.

— At least 95 flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport, 85 at the Mumbai airport, 70 at Hyderabad and 50 at Bangalore, reported PTI quoting sources.

View full Image Luggage of passengers whose IndiGo flight was cancelled sits on trolleys at an airport in Pune, India, December 4, 2025. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis ( REUTERS )

What did IndiGo say in a statement? Though the airline did not issue any fresh statement about flight cancellations or delays on Thursday, in a statement on Wednesday, the airline flagged various challenges including 'minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (FDTL) had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated.

The airline's spokesperson said that the airline is offering alternate flight options or refunds to affected customers, as applicable.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued customers due to these disruptions. We request customers to check the latest flight status at https://www.goindigo.in/check-flightstatus.html before heading to the airport, to help us minimise inconvenience.”

What did the Pilots' Association of India say? The operational disruptions at IndiGo due to crew issues point to a failure of proactive resource planning by dominant airlines, said the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA).

It also claimed that there could also be an effort to pressurise regulator DGCA to dilute the new flight duty time limitation norms.

What did aviation watchdog DGCA say? On Wednesday, DGCA asked IndiGo to submit the reasons for the current situation and said it is investigating IndiGo flight disruptions.

The aviation watchdog has also asked the airline to present the plan to reduce flight cancellations and delays.

"IndiGo has been asked to report to DGCA, Headquarters, to present the facts leading to the current situation along with plans to mitigate the ongoing delays and cancellations," it said.

DGCA said a total of 1,232 flights were cancelled in November, including 755 flights due to crew and FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) constraints.

Chaos at the airports Meanwhile, chaos gripped several airports as flights got delayed and cancelled.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturved said that she has repeatedly raised concerns over the duopoly that prevails in the air which lead to higher air fares, poor infrastructure, flight cancellations.

“It’s a shame and I hope the aviation minister will give a suo moto statement on this issue in the parliament.”

“Flights getting cancelled one after another, chaos at the gates, passengers arguing with crew, zero communication. My own flight has been delayed with no clarity, we’ve been at the airport for 2 hours just waiting for any update,” said Arun Prabhudesai, sharing photos and videos from the airport.

A crowd at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow chanted slogans against the airline.

“@IndiGo just announced cancellation of Kolkata Delhi flight and generously offered refund. I had to pay 2x the amount to book another flight. Who will pay the extra cost. Absolute mismanagement by #1 airline. Shameful. Board should resign if they cannot manage,” said an X user Pramod Agarwal.

Another X user said, “Never seen this kind of continued chaos limited to one airline. The Indian consumer is paying the price of a monopolistic market today.”

“My @IndiGo6E flight has been delayed for more than 8 hours, yet they are not offering any help to the passengers. At the very least, they should offer meals to their flyers. Pathetic service of IndiGo,” said Shubham Sharma.

Delhi Airport issues advisory One domestic carrier is currently experiencing operational issues, resulting in flight delays and schedule adjustments. Please be assured that our dedicated on-ground teams are diligently collaborating with all airport stakeholders to mitigate disruption and facilitate a seamless passenger flow. We would advise passengers to check with their individual airlines for the latest updates, said Delhi Airport.