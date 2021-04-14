As many as 320 doses of Bharat Biotech's indigenously manufactured Covid-19 vaccine, COVAXIN, go missing from cold storage of Hari Bux Kanwatia Government hospital, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

An FIR has been lodged for the same and the Nodal Officer of the vaccination centre told news agency ANI, "There's systematic record of doses coming at centre. So it's suspected that vaccines went missing from store."

In a later development, Police Station Incharge further stated, "We received report from the hospital that 320 doses of COVAXIN are missing from there. We have registered an FIR with charges of theft. Investigation is underway, CCTV footage will be checked. Action will be taken if any hospital staff is found involved."

Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine is one of the two candidates who have been given emergency use approval by the Indian government for vaccination of the citizens, which commenced on 16 January, 2021. The other one is Serum Institute of India (SII)'s locally-made Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield.

With India in the grip of second Covid-19 wave, the Centre has fast-tracked emergency use approval for eligible foreign-produced shots against COVID-19, in a move to expand its basket of vaccines amid the "highest" surge in the infections in the country and speed up the inoculation drive that got a boost with a third vaccine Sputnik V from Russia getting clearance.

The Health Ministry statement said the eligible foreign vaccines will be given emergency use approval mandating the requirement of post-approval parallel bridging clinical trial in place of conduct of local clinical trial under the provisions of the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules 2019, according to a PTI.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan reported 5,528 new COVID-19 cases and 28 fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the state's infection tally to 3,75,092 and the death toll to 2,979.

Four deaths each were reported from Kota, Jodhpur and Udaipur, three each in Jaipur and Pali, two each in Barmer and Nagaur, and one death each was reported from Ajmer, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Bundi, Jhalawar, Tonk, according to an official report.

Of the fresh cases, 989 were reported from Jaipur, 770 from in Jodhpur, 729 from Udaipur and 616 from Kota, besides those in other districts.

Moreover, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 11 crore-mark.

According to the health ministry, cumulatively 11,11,79,578 vaccine doses have been administered through 16,53,488 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. Over 40 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

With agency inputs

