New Delhi : Delhi Police has claimed that more than 300 Twitter handles have been created from Pakistan. A statement by the police claims that these handles are aimed at disrupting the tractor rally proposed by protesting farmers on Republic Day.

Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) said that the rally on Tuesday will be conducted amid tight security after the Republic Day celebrations conclude.

"Over 300 twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan during January 13 to 18 to disrupt the tractor rally by farmers only by misleading people. There are inputs about the same from different agencies too. It will be a challenging task for us but the rally will be conducted amid tight security after the Republic Day parade is over," Pathak said at a press conference.

Police encouraged farmer leaders to hold their tractor parade outside the national capital. However, the leaders have emphasised on holding the rally on Delhi's Outer Ring Road, which connects major parts of the city.

Farmers from different parts of the country have been protesting against three new farm laws since the month of November. The protests are being held at the capital’s borders including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. The government and farmer leaders have conducted various rounds of talks without an absolute resolution, so far.

Earlier, there have been three rounds of meetings between the unions and police officers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, but it was during the fourth round of talks over the tractor parade on Friday where both sides reached an agreement.

