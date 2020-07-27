With a record single-day jump of 49,931 COVID-19 cases, India's total coronavirus cases climbed to 14,35,453 today while recoveries surged to 9,17,567. This is the fifth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000. But continuing the streak of more than 30,000 recoveries per day for the fouth successive day, 31,991 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total recoveries beyond 9 lakh and the number currently stands at 9,17,567.

Here are 10 updates:

1) The recovery rate stands at 63.92%.

2) The country's death toll rose to 32,771 with 708 fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

3) There are 4,85,114 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country.

4)"With effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on holistic Standard of Care approach, the Case Fatality Rate has significantly dipped. The Case Fatality Rate is progressively falling and currently, it is 2.28%. India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world," the health ministry said.

5) As a result of low mortality and more people recovering, the recovered cases exceed the active cases (4,85,114) by 4,32,453 today.

6) According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 1,68,06,803 samples had been tested up to July 26.

7) As many as 5,15,472 samples, the highest in a single day, were tested on Sunday.

8) Of the 708 deaths reported, 267 are from Maharashtra, 85 from Tamil Nadu, 82 from Karnataka, 56 from Andhra Pradesh, 40 from West Bengal, 39 from Uttar Pradesh, 26 from Gujarat, 21 from Delhi, 15 from Punjab, and 10 each 8

9) Of the total 32,771 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 13,656, followed by 3,827 in Delhi, 3,494 in Tamil Nadu and 2,326 in Gujarat

10) 1,878 deaths have been reported in Karnataka, 1,426 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,372 in West Bengal, 1,041 in Andhra Pradesh and 811 in Madhya Pradesh.





