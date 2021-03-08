Over 32,000 Indian Army personnel were affected by covid: defence ministry

NEW DELHI: More than 32,000 personnel of the Indian Army were affected by covid-19, the defence ministry said in response to a question in Parliament on Monday. Of these 0.24% cases were fatal.

In the case of the Indian Air Force, the number of cases of infection was 6,554 and of these 0.39% cases were fatal.

The Indian Navy reported 3,604 cases of infections of covid-19 and fatality rate was 0.05%.

As per rules, “no special compensation for deaths occurring due to infectious disease is provided to armed force personnel, while they are in service." Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik said in his written reply to the question posed to the ministry. “However, all such cases of death while in service are provided terminal benefits," Naik said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there have been more than 11 million cases of infection so far and 157, 853 deaths from covid-19. India started its vaccination campaign on 16 January and so far more than 20 million people have been inoculated.

