OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Over 32,000 Indian Army personnel were affected by covid: defence ministry

Over 32,000 Indian Army personnel were affected by covid: defence ministry

At first, scientists believed that the deadly virus jumped from animals to humans at a market selling exotic animals for meat in Wuhan, where it was first detected late last year.
At first, scientists believed that the deadly virus jumped from animals to humans at a market selling exotic animals for meat in Wuhan, where it was first detected late last year.
 1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2021, 05:42 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • The Indian Air Force's number of cases of infection was 6,554 and of these 0.39% cases were fatal, while the Indian Navy reported 3,604 cases of infections and fatality rate was 0.05%

NEW DELHI: More than 32,000 personnel of the Indian Army were affected by covid-19, the defence ministry said in response to a question in Parliament on Monday. Of these 0.24% cases were fatal.

In the case of the Indian Air Force, the number of cases of infection was 6,554 and of these 0.39% cases were fatal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy,

Women's Day: Andhra CM hands out 900 two-wheelers to state women police

1 min read . 05:32 PM IST
Photo: AP

Goldman Sachs economists see US jobs boom as virus curbs ease

1 min read . 05:23 PM IST
Yoselin Marticorena, 26, speaks on her phone outside a tent where she has been living for the past days while waiting for information regarding the health condition of her father, who has been hospitalized due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Hospital Villa El Salvador in Lima, Peru March 3, 2021. Picture taken March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

'Sell the house': Latin Americans beg and borrow to pay covid-19 debts

4 min read . 05:21 PM IST
Derek Chauvin will be tried in the Hennepin County Government Center, now ringed with fencing and concrete barricades for fear of disruption by protesters

George Floyd death trial in Minneapolis starts with weeks of diligent jury pick

3 min read . 05:10 PM IST

Also Read | What trade freedom did to Bihar’s farmers

The Indian Navy reported 3,604 cases of infections of covid-19 and fatality rate was 0.05%.

As per rules, “no special compensation for deaths occurring due to infectious disease is provided to armed force personnel, while they are in service." Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik said in his written reply to the question posed to the ministry. “However, all such cases of death while in service are provided terminal benefits," Naik said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there have been more than 11 million cases of infection so far and 157, 853 deaths from covid-19. India started its vaccination campaign on 16 January and so far more than 20 million people have been inoculated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout