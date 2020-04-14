More than 32 crore poor people received ₹29,352 crore financial assistance under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month. Considering the financial burden on the poor people during the 21-day nationwide lockdown , the Centre announced several measures.

As part of ₹1.70 lakh crore relief package, the central government decided to distribute free food grains among poor people. Cash benefits were offered to women and poor senior citizens and farmers to mitigate the hardship amid coronavirus lockdown.

"Under #PradhanMantriGaribKalyanPackage, announced by Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman on 26.03.2020, more than 32cr poor people received financial assistance of ₹29,352 cr as on 13.04.2020," Finance Ministry tweeted today.

Of the total disbursement, ₹14,946 crore went towards payment of first installment of PM-KISAN scheme. Over 7 crore people received ₹2,000 directly in their account.

As many as 19.86 crore female Jan Dhan account holders got ₹500 each in their bank account. A total of 9,930 crore was disbursed under this initiative, the ministry added.

"Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana 2.65 lakh MT of food grains were distributed to 5.29 crore beneficiaries as on 13.04.2020. 3985 MT of Pulses have also been dispatched to various states/UTs," Finance ministry posted on Twitter.

The National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) disbursed about ₹1,400 crore to about 2.82 crore old age person, widoe and disabled person. Each beneficiary received an ex-gratia cash of ₹1,000 under this scheme.

At least 2.17 crore construction workers received financial support of ₹3,071 crore from the Building & Construction Workers' Fund managed by the state governments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended a nationwide lockdown until May 3 in a bid to contain the continued spread of the coronavirus. The total number of coroanvirus cases in India has crossed 10,000-mark today. Over 300 deaths were reported since the outbreak emerged.

