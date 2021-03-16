OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Over 32% sanctioned posts in central universities vacant: Govt

Over 32% sanctioned posts in central universities across the country are lying vacant, Lok Sabha was informed Monday.

The highest percentage of vacancies is in the OBC category, which is over 52 per (3949 out of 7589 posts) in central universities and almost 42 pc (539 out of 1291 posts) in the IITs.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman

Nobel prize-winning economist Paul Krugman has a piece of advice for PM Modi

1 min read . 10:37 AM IST
Germany, France and Italy said on Monday they would suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots after several countries reported possible serious side-effects, but the WHO said there was no proven link and people should not panic.

What WHO said after many countries halt AstraZeneca covid vaccine

1 min read . 10:26 AM IST
The Indian Railways can use automatic railway track cleaning systems, the Internet of Things (IoT) with multiple sensors to monitor employees and tracks, drones to monitor and scan tracks for faults and pilferage, and prevent potential derailments. Photo: Mint

Indian Railways denies cancelling special train services from 31 March

1 min read . 10:22 AM IST
Commuters wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk at a train station in Mumbai.

India sees 24,492 new coronavirus cases, tally surges over 1.14 crore

1 min read . 10:06 AM IST

The data was shared by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in Lok Sabha on Monday in a written reply to a query.

According to the data, of the total 7,409 sanctioned SC posts 2,847 are lying vacant across 42 central universities, three Sanskrit Central Universities, Indira Gandhi National Open University, IITs (Non-faculty), IIMs, IISERs and IISc.

The vacancies in the ST category is even higher (42.9 pc).

But the maximum vacancies are in the OBC category (51.6 per cent) which is 5,142 posts are lying vacant as against a sanctioned strength of 9960, as per the data.

Responding to a separate query on vacancies in teaching positions in the central universities including the three Sanskrit Central Universities, Indira Gandhi National Open University, the minister stated that against a sanctioned strength 19,356, there are 6,319 vacancies.

“Vacancies in positions sanctioned for OBCs at various levels are caused by dynamic processes attributed, inter-alia, to retirements, resignations, deaths, deputations, expansion and opening of new institutions.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

“Occurring of vacancies and filling up is a continuous process. Ministry of education and University Grants Commission (UGC) continuously monitor it with Universities," he said.

The UGC has prepared the guidelines for recruitment of faculty in universities, colleges and institutions deemed to be universities outlining the selection procedure and the time frame for recruitment which has been circulated to all universities to adhere the guidelines, he added.

The minister noted that the universities have also been requested to take steps to ensure that the vacancies in the varsities as well as in the colleges affiliated are filled up at the earliest.

"However, the onus of filling up the teaching posts lies on central universities which are autonomous bodies created under Acts of Parliament," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout