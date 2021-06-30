Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Over 33.54 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

Over 33.54 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

Premium
A total of 33,54,69,340 vaccine doses have been administered across the country
1 min read . 10:02 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • More than 25.14 lakh jabs given on Wednesday. A total of 13,43,231 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose and 87,735 were given the second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday

Over 33.54 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the India so far. Meanwhile, more than 25.14 lakh jabs were given on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

Over 33.54 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the India so far. Meanwhile, more than 25.14 lakh jabs were given on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

The ministry said, A total of 13,43,231 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose and 87,735 were given the second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The ministry said, A total of 13,43,231 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose and 87,735 were given the second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Cumulatively, 9,14,62,206 people in the age group have received the first dose, while 21,77,618 have been administered the second dose since the start of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 33,54,69,340 vaccine doses have been administered across the country, including 25,14,153 on Wednesday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 50 lakh beneficiaries each in the 18-44 age group.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries each in the 18-44 the age group.

(With inputs from agencies)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!