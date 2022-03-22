New Delhi: More than 34 lakh children in the age group of group 12-14 years have received their first dose of covid vaccine, taking India’s total vaccination coverage to 181.56 crore (1,81,56,01,944), the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry's data, around 2,18,77,407 eligible individuals have received the precaution dose or booster dose. Out of this, 43,69,373 healthcare workers, 66,84,262 frontline workers and 1,08,23,772 people above 60 years of age have received precaution doses.

Presently, the nation is witnessing a declining trend in new covid cases as only 1,581 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours while active cases have come down to 23,913.

Since the onset of COVID-19 in India, the government of India has been following “Track, Test & Treat" strategy to fight against the virus. In the last two years, India has reported more than 4.3 crore covid cases and about 5.17 lakh fatalities till date.

India has conducted over 5,68,471 tests in the last 24 hours.

The Centre has provided more than 183.62 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs and nearly 17.02 crore doses are in balance and unutilized still available with them.

