The number of reported coronavirus cases in India rose 7 percent over the last two days to 343,091, latest data from the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) showed. This is slower than the pace in the preceding 48-hour period, when the number of cases went up by 8 percent.

The death toll has reached 9,900, after growing 8.2 percent over the last two days. This is faster than the preceding 48 hours, when it had risen 7.7 percent.

The death count in India has nearly doubled in the last seventeen days. The number of infections is now twice what it was seventeen days ago, and given the rate of growth in this period, could hit the 400,000-mark in four days and the 500,000-mark in ten days.

The continuing rise in cases poses a severe challenge for India’s strained medical capacity and overburdened health system.

Despite a much slower case doubling rate than earlier in the outbreak, new infections and deaths are now rising faster in India than in most other badly-hit countries. Among countries with death counts greater than 4,000, India has recorded the biggest increase in both the toll and confirmed cases over the past seven days.

At 4,128 deaths, Maharashtra has the highest toll in the country so far due to covid-19, followed by Gujarat (1,505), Delhi (1,400), West Bengal (485), and Madhya Pradesh (479). These five states have recorded 81 percent of all covid-related deaths in India so far. Deaths have surged the most in Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi in the last seven days.

The case fatality rates vary widely. At 6.3 percent, Gujarat has the worst fatality rate, followed by Madhya Pradesh, where 4.3 percent of those who tested positive for coronavirus have died. West Bengal is next with 4.2 percent. India’s case fatality rate is 2.9 percent. Among all states that have had deaths, the case fatality rates are the lowest in Tripura (0.1%), Ladakh (0.2%), and Assam (0.2%).

It is worth noting that data quality on cases and deaths vary across countries and regions because of factors such as differences in testing standards, and in protocols being followed for recording covid-related deaths.

Maharashtra has 50,567 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Delhi with 25,002 active cases and Tamil Nadu with 20,681. Gujarat is fourth on the list with 5,886 active cases and West Bengal fifth with 5,515 cases. Out of the 153,178 active cases in India as of Tuesday morning, the top five states together have 70 percent and the top ten states account for 82 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.

As many as 180,013 patients (52%) have now been discharged in India.

Among the ten states and union territories with most active cases, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi have seen the highest percentage spike over the past seven days.

Among districts, Chennai, Mumbai, Thane, Ahmedabad, and Pune have seen the biggest jump in confirmed cases in the last two days. These five districts account for 42 percent of the new cases over this period, data compiled by howindialives.com last evening shows. Other districts that have seen a sharp spike over the past two days are Hyderabad in Telangana, Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, and Gurugram in Haryana.

So far, 359 districts have had deaths in the country. Mumbai (2,240 deaths) has reported the most deaths among all districts, followed by Ahmedabad (1,208) in Gujarat, Pune (477) and Thane (441) in Maharashtra, and Chennai (383) in Tamil Nadu. These five districts now account for 58 percent of deaths in the country.

Kolkata (297) in West Bengal, Indore (173) in Madhya Pradesh, Aurangabad (136) in Maharashtra, Jaipur (135) in Rajasthan, and Jalgaon (131) in Maharashtra, are the other districts with the highest tolls. The top ten districts account for 69 percent of all the deaths nationally. District-wise data for Delhi are unavailable and hence not part of this list.

The number of coronavirus infections is likely to keep increasing in the coming days, as India’s testing numbers continue to grow. According to the Indian Council for Medical Research, over 5.9 million samples have been tested so far, including 154,935 till Monday.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus case count has crossed 8 million, with over 436,000 deaths, and more than 3.8 million recoveries (48%).

