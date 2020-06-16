Maharashtra has 50,567 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Delhi with 25,002 active cases and Tamil Nadu with 20,681. Gujarat is fourth on the list with 5,886 active cases and West Bengal fifth with 5,515 cases. Out of the 153,178 active cases in India as of Tuesday morning, the top five states together have 70 percent and the top ten states account for 82 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.