Over 37 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19 so far, says govt

As many as 2,06,130 healthcare workers were vaccinated on the fifteenth day of the inoculation drive, taking the total number of beneficiaries to over 37 lakh, said Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

"The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19 is 37,06,157 (as at 7 pm Saturday), as per the provisional report," the ministry said in a statement.

The country reported 71 adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) on Saturday.

Of the 37,06,157 beneficiaries, the highest number of people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh at 4,63,793 followed by Rajasthan at 3,26,745, Karnataka at 3,15,343, Madhya Pradesh at 2,73,872 and Maharashtra at 2,69,064.

The ministry noted that India is the fastest country to reach not only the one million target but also two million and three million marks in Covid-19 vaccination.

Several other countries which have had a head start, some as much as 40-50 days, have taken a long time to reach these targets, it said.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Saturday that sufficient quantity of Covid-19 vaccine is available in the country, advising states and Union Territories to increase the coverage of the inoculation drive.

Bhushan said that there are many states that need to improve their performance in terms of the percentage of coverage and asked them to analyze the daily variation in the number of average vaccination.

The states were also told to undertake the necessary planning to ensure vaccinations of frontline workers, starting in the first week of February, is hassle-free.

