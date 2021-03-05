Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared that over 38 million tonnes of carbon dioxide reduced with switch over to LED bulbs. He also added that 5,000 compressed bio-gas plants to be set up by 2024 to convert waste to wealth.

"The message is clear, let us fix ourselves and world will be a better place," PM Modi said on climate change challenge while speaking on Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week (CERAWeek) energy conference.

In the conference where PM Modi gave the keynote address, the prime minister was also conferred Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week (CERAWeek) Global Energy & Environment Leadership Award for commitment to energy sustainability, environment.

The award is considered the world's premier annual energy platform, the PMO noted earlier, adding that the event is being held virtually between March 1-5.

Thanking the award, PM Modi said, "It is with great humility that I accept CERAweek Global Energy & Environment Leadership Award. I dedicate this award to people of our great motherland India. I dedicate this award to glorious tradition of our land that has shown the way when it comes to caring for environment."

During his address, Modi added, "Today the world is focussing on fitness and wellness. There is a growing demand for healthy and organic food. India can drive this global change through our spices, our Ayurveda products and more."

He also said that the target of blending 20% ethanol in petrol advanced to 2025 from 2030 earlier.

"In Mahatma Gandhi, we have one of the greatest environment champions to have ever lived. If humanity had followed the path given by him, we would not face many of the problems we do today," he said.

CERAWeek was founded in 1983 by Daniel Yergin and is held in Houston annually. The CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award was instituted in 2016.

It recognises the commitment of leadership on the future of global energy and environment, and for offering solutions and policies for energy access, affordability and environmental stewardship.

Investors in metals and mineral extraction are poised to see their fortunes grow as the race to cut carbon emissions requires massive investment in commodities other than oil and gas.

As world economies shift to more electrification and away from fossil fuels to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, expect more copper mining and interest in metals like cobalt and nickel crucial to battery production, CEOs and global politicians said at this week's all-virtual CERAWeek energy conference.

The World Bank has estimated that the energy transition will require over 3 billion tons of minerals and metals. Demand for minerals including graphite, lithium and cobalt could increase by nearly 500% by 2050, to meet the growing need to deploy wind, solar and geothermal power as well as energy storage, according to a World Bank Group report last year.

