Over 4.24 lakh animals infected with lumpy skin disease in Rajasthan; CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting to review the situation on Monday and said that the disease has spread in about 15 districts of the state.
A total of 4,24,188 animals have been infected with the lumpy skin disease in Rajasthan so far, out of which, 18,462 have died, according to an official data as quoted by news agency PTI. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting to review the situation on Monday and said that the disease has spread in about 15 districts of the state.
The data shows that a total of 1,79,854 animals have recovered from the disease till Monday. Among these 15 districts, the most affected areas which are under continuous monitoring include Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Udaipur.
He have instructed all the district collectors to buy medicines without tender if needed to prevent the lumpy skin disease in animals. Gehlot said that the state government is working with utmost seriousness and sensitivity to control the spread of lumpy disease in animals.
The Chief Minister also informed that the guidelines should be issued to the district collectors regarding the proper disposal of the carcasses of bovines that have died from the disease. He instructed the chief secretary to issue guidelines for treatment of this skin disease after taking suggestions from the Ayurveda department.
In addition to this, CM Gehlot instructed the officials to run a public awareness campaign regarding the disease. He ordered the officials to ensure the cleanliness of Gaushalas, spraying of sodium hypochlorite, fogging, and availability of heavy construction machines.
"There is no shortage of medicines and the vaccine for lumpy skin disease is still under trial. As an alternate precautionary measure, goat pox vaccine is being used. The grant period for Gaushalas has been increased from 6 to 9 months by the government," said Gehlot, adding that Union Minister Purushottam Rupala has assured help to the state.
He said that people of the state are also welcome to give suggestions for prevention and treatment of lumpy skin disease in written on 181 helpline number.
