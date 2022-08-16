Over 4.24 lakh animals infected with lumpy skin disease in Rajasthan; CM Gehlot

A total of 4,24,188 animals have been infected with the lumpy skin disease in Rajasthan so far, out of which, 18,462 have died, according to an official data as quoted by news agency PTI. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting to review the situation on Monday and said that the disease has spread in about 15 districts of the state.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}