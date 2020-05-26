Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > Over 4.4 mn migrants reached home states via 3,274 Shramik Special trains: Govt
(Photo: PTI)

Over 4.4 mn migrants reached home states via 3,274 Shramik Special trains: Govt

1 min read . 05:48 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • IRCTC distributed more than 74 lakh free meals and more than 1 crore water bottles to travelling migrants, says Ministry of Railways
  • Trains running today are not facing any congestion, says govt

As of 25 May, a total of 3,274 “Shramik Special" trains have been operationalized from various states across the country, the Ministry of Railways said on Tuesday. These trains were put in motion since 1 May to facilitate safe movement of workers during nationwide lockdown made necessary to contain the spread of coronavirus.

As of 25 May, a total of 3,274 “Shramik Special" trains have been operationalized from various states across the country, the Ministry of Railways said on Tuesday. These trains were put in motion since 1 May to facilitate safe movement of workers during nationwide lockdown made necessary to contain the spread of coronavirus.

More than 44 lakh passengers, who are mostly stranded migrant labourers, have been ferried to their home states through these trains in 25 days.

More than 44 lakh passengers, who are mostly stranded migrant labourers, have been ferried to their home states through these trains in 25 days.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Government said IRCTC distributed more than 74 lakh free meals and more than 1 crore water bottles to these travelling migrants.

"It may be noted that trains running today are not facing any congestion," the ministry said while referring to the delays witnessed during last week.

While the Indian Railways is bearing 85 per cent of the total cost of running each train, the rest is being borne by the states in the form of fares.

"The congestion had occurred due to convergence of more than two third rail traffic on routes to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and late clearance of terminals due to health protocols etc. that needed to be completed by state authorities," the ministry had said on Monday.

"The matter has been resolved through active consultation with state governments and also finding other feasible routes for the journey," it added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated