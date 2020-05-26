Over 4.4 mn migrants reached home states via 3,274 Shramik Special trains: Govt

As of 25 May, a total of 3,274 “Shramik Special" trains have been operationalized from various states across the country, the Ministry of Railways said on Tuesday. These trains were put in motion since 1 May to facilitate safe movement of workers during nationwide lockdown made necessary to contain the spread of coronavirus.

More than 44 lakh passengers, who are mostly stranded migrant labourers, have been ferried to their home states through these trains in 25 days.

More than 44 lakh passengers, who are mostly stranded migrant labourers, have been ferried to their home states through these trains in 25 days.

Government said IRCTC distributed more than 74 lakh free meals and more than 1 crore water bottles to these travelling migrants.

"It may be noted that trains running today are not facing any congestion," the ministry said while referring to the delays witnessed during last week.

While the Indian Railways is bearing 85 per cent of the total cost of running each train, the rest is being borne by the states in the form of fares.

"The congestion had occurred due to convergence of more than two third rail traffic on routes to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and late clearance of terminals due to health protocols etc. that needed to be completed by state authorities," the ministry had said on Monday.

"The matter has been resolved through active consultation with state governments and also finding other feasible routes for the journey," it added.