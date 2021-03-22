Subscribe
Home >News >India >Over 4.72 crore coronavirus vaccine doses administered so far: Health Ministry

Over 4.72 crore coronavirus vaccine doses administered so far: Health Ministry

1 min read . 09:56 PM IST PTI

  • A total of 4,72,07,134 vaccine doses have been given till 7 pm on Monday, according to a provisional report
  • The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 4.72 crore with 19,65,635 doses being given on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said.

A total of 4,72,07,134 vaccine doses have been given till 7 pm on Monday, according to a provisional report.

These include 78,30,626 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 49,30,888 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 81,72,121 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 27,93,013 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides 1,94,07,739 beneficiaries aged above 60 years and 40,72,747 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 with specific co-morbidities have been administered the first dose.

"Total 19,65,635 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Monday, the sixty-sixth day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which, 17,55,110 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 2,10,525 HCWs and FLWs received second dose of vaccine," the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The 17,55,110 beneficiaries include 13,07,614 aged above 60 years and 3,34,367 aged 45-60 with co-morbidities.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

