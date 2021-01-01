OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Over 4.84 crore ITRs for 2019-20 filed till 31 December
Out of the 52.8 million income tax returns (ITRs) filed for the 2015-16, only about 300,000 cases, or around 0.6%, were scrutinized. Photo: Mint
Out of the 52.8 million income tax returns (ITRs) filed for the 2015-16, only about 300,000 cases, or around 0.6%, were scrutinized. Photo: Mint

Over 4.84 crore ITRs for 2019-20 filed till 31 December

1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 02:06 PM IST Staff Writer

  • An analysis of the data showed that filing of tax returns by individuals for 2019-20 has slowed in the current year, while filing by businesses and trusts have increased

Over 4.84 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for fiscal year 2019-20 have been filed till 31 December, 2020, the Income Tax Department said on Friday. The government has extended the ITR filing deadline for individuals till January 10, and for companies till February 15.

"Over 4.84 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 31st of December, 2020," the Income Tax Department tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is the leading US government agency responsible for implementing sanctions against the assets of international terrorist organisations and terrorism-supporting countries.

US blocks $63 mn funds of global terrorist groups such as Pak-based LeT, JeM

1 min read . 02:09 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A box of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine

Govt allows import/export of COVID-19 vaccine without any value limitation

1 min read . 01:44 PM IST
A worker carries LPG gas cylinders on his bicycle for delivery during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi.

LPG cylinder price: Here is how much you pay for cooking gas in your city

1 min read . 01:32 PM IST
December 2020 GST revenues are higher than last month’s revenues of ₹ 1,04.963 crore

GST collection in December at all-time high, says Finance Ministry

1 min read . 01:53 PM IST

The deadline for individuals to file ITRs for 2018-19 was August 31, 2019 and over 5.61 crore ITRs were filed.

An analysis of the data showed that filing of tax returns by individuals for 2019-20 has slowed in the current year, while filing by businesses and trusts have increased.

Over 2.65 crore ITR-1 have been filed till December 31, 2020, lower than the 3.09 crore filed till August 31, 2019.

Over 1.08 crore ITR-4 have been filed till December 31 as compared to 1.28 crore filed till August 31, 2019.

Returns in ITR-1 Sahaj are filed by individuals whose total income does not exceed 50 lakh, while form ITR-4 Sugam is meant for individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms (other than Limited Liability Partnership ) having a total income of up to 50 lakh and having presumptive income from business and profession.

Over 36.58 lakh ITR-2 (filed by people having income from residential property) were filed till December 31. ITR-5 (filed by LLP and Association of Persons) filings stood at 7.84 lakh, while ITR-6 (by businesses) filings were at 3.82 lakh.

ITR-7 (filed by persons having income derived from property held under trust) filings stood at 1.15 lakh till December 31, 2020.

*With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout