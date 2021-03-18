Over 4.9 lakh covid deaths likely in India during Oct 2020-Sep 2021: UN

New Delhi: India is likely to record the highest number of additional deaths due to covid-19 among South Asian countries between October 2020 and September 2021, with a United Nations report projecting over 4.9 lakh deaths from the infection in the country during this period.

The report, jointly released by UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organization (WHO) and UN Population Fund (UNFPA), warned that an additional half a million deaths due to covid-19 are possible in South Asia, between October 2020 and September 2021.

Also Read | Why India needs to look east at Taiwan

Based on the results of the agencies’ mathematical modelling of infectious diseases, and a potential status quo in infection control and prevention measures, the study said that the highest number of deaths in the region are expected to occur in India.

“Not surprisingly, the expected number of hospitalizations and ICU admission are also expected to be highest in India," the study said.

The study focused on Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The report noted that, as of February 2021, South Asia, which includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, has reported more than 12 million cases of covid-19, with the vast majority being in India, which has reported more than 10.9 million cases.

The report found that the number of deaths among children below 5 years are estimated to increase by a total 228,641 across the six South Asian countries in 2020 compared to the previous year. Of these, 134,789 deaths are expected to occur in the neonatal period.

The report also warned that at the country-level, the largest increase in the number of stillbirths is expected in India (60,179) with a 10% increase, followed by Pakistan (39,752) with 11% increase and Bangladesh (5,502) with 3% increase.

“Due to the observed and expected reduction in coverage of modern contraceptive methods, more than 3.5 million additional unintended pregnancies are expected in South Asia, with the highest number likely in India with over 3 million," the report said.

The report said that the impact also included sharp drop in the number of young children treated for severe acute malnutrition as well as in childhood immunizations.

“The fall-off of these critical services has had a devastating impact on the health and nutrition of the poorest and most vulnerable families," said George Laryea-Adjei, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia. The South Asia region also suffered increased levels of unemployment, poverty and food insecurity due to the pandemic, further undermining public health, the report said

The report also found that about 420 million children were out of school due to the pandemic and its related control measures.

It warned that 4.5 million girls are likely to never return to school, and are at particular risk due to deteriorating access to sexual and reproductive health and information services.

“Given the cultural and social context of South Asia, the suspension of these services is deepening inequalities and is likely to lead to an increase in the number of maternal and neonatal deaths," Bjorn Andersson, UNFPA Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific said.

Maintaining essential health services is vital for the region’s covid-19 response strategy as disruption would only increase the risk of deaths from preventable causes, Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia said.

The report also called for ensuring uninterrupted and improved health services for all, helping vulnerable populations address health needs, and stepping up of key covid-19 prevention measures. It further called for cash transfer programmes to support the poorest families.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via