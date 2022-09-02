Over 4 crore people have got free treatment under PM-JAY: PM

Over 4 crore people have got free treatment under PM-JAY: PM1 min read . 06:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that 4 crore people have got free treatment under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana
NEW DELHI :Around 4 crore people have availed free and cashless treatment under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
“Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, about 4 crore poor people of the country have got free hospitalised treatment.Due to this, about 50 thousand crore rupees have been saved from being spent for the poor. More than 30 lakh patients of Karnataka have also got the benefit of Ayushman Bharat", the Prime Minister added.
Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, world’s largest health assurance scheme aims to cover over 100 million poor and vulnerable families, or around 500 million individuals, providing a coverage of up to ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization.
PM-JAY offers 1949 treatment procedures across 27 medical specialties.
So far, over 37 million hospital admissions have been authorized under the scheme, at a cost of ₹45,000 crores have been authorized under the scheme through a network of 25,000 hospital of 25,000 empaneled healthcare providers.
Meanwhile, the implementing agency of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, National Health Authority (NHA) is working on efforts to consolidate and strengthen a unified PM-JAY. Earlier, it was observed that there was a wide variation in the design and nomenclature of beneficiary cards across states/UTs. This created confusion among beneficiaries and stakeholders like empanlled hospitals, implementation support agencies and insurance companies etc. This impeded the formation of a unified identity for Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY.
“NHA has decided to bring greater integrity and uniformity into the beneficiary cards issued under the scheme by re-christening them under a common name “Ayushman card."
