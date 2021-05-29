As some states are engaged in floating global tenders for covid-19 vaccine supply, the Central government has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, 22,77,62,450 vaccine doses to the states and union territories.

Furthermore, more than 4 lakh (4,86,180) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and union territories in the next three days, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said that more than 1,82,21,403 COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.

"Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 20,80,09,397 doses (as per data available at 8 am today)," it said.

The Union health ministry said that nearly 20,89,02,445 vaccine doses were administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

The implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 vaccination was started on May 1.

Under the Strategy, every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by Government of India. It would continue to make these doses available to the State Govts totally free of cost as was being done earlier.

