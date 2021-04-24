New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the distribution of e-property cards under the Swamitva scheme, with 4.09 lakh property owners across 5,000 villages given their e-property cards.

Land record digitization has gained prominence with the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (Swamitva) scheme launched by PM Modi on 24 April last year. The scheme is aimed to help leverage property as a financial asset for seeking loans and other financial benefits.

“The Prime Minister noted the impact of Swamitva Yojna in the 6 states where it was launched within just one year. Under the scheme, the entire village properties are surveyed by drone and property card are distributed to the owners," the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The marquee scheme is to cover around 6.62 lakh villages by 2025 and seeks to confer land titles in so far unmapped and inhabited parts of rural India. The pilot phase was implemented in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and select villages of Punjab and Rajasthan.

“The Scheme has infused a new confidence in the villages as property documents remove uncertainty and reduce the chances of property disputes while protecting the poor from exploitation and corruption. This eases credit possibility also," the statement said.

The major impediments to investment and poverty reduction in both rural as well as urban India include constraints to the acquisition and holding of land and transactions in land and property.

“In a way, this scheme will ensure security of the poor section and planned development of villages and their economy," PM said in the statement.

Land-related disputes in India account for 60-70% of all civil litigation. About 25% of all cases decided by the Supreme Court involve land disputes, of which 30% concern disputes relating to land acquisition, according to National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).

“He requested the States to sign MoU with Survey of India and change state laws wherever needed. He asked banks to ensure easy credit by preparing a format of property card that is easily acceptable for loan formalities," the statement added.

According to the second edition of the NCAER Land Record Services Index (N-LRSI), the national average improved by 16.2% between the two rounds, showing considerable progress across states in digitizing records and the registration processes.

A large number of land parcels are subject to legal disputes and unclear titles make tenures insecure for the poor and vulnerable people, thus creating a sense of insecurity in the business climate, discouraging new investment, and posing a challenge to governance. The pendency of several million cases relating to land disputes in courts is partly because of the lack of comprehensive and up-to-date land records.

