Over 4 lakh participated on 5th day of Ayushman Bharat Health Melas: Govt

While over 59,000 Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs were created, more than 17,000 Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) golden cards were issued to the visitors to visited the Health Melas, the ministry claimed.
More than 4.53 lakh people participated on the fifth day of Ayushman Bharat block level Health Melas, organised at around 496 blocks on Friday across the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.
“On the fifth day of the Health Mela, more than 4 lakh 53 thousand people participated and around 496 blocks organized Health Melas across the country. Further, more than 59,000 ABHA Health IDs were created and 17,000 PMJAY Golden Cards issued in addition to thousands of screenings being done for Hypertension, diabetes, tuberculosis etc," said union health ministry in a statement.
The union health ministry is organizing these block level health melas at more than 1 lakh AB-HWCs from 18th – 22nd April to mark the success of 4th year of implementation of AB-HCWs, which celebrated its anniversary on 16th April recently.
These Health Mela aims to sensitize people across the country on the importance of health and wellbeing. These Health Melas aims to provide screening tuberculosis, hypertension, diabetes with free essential drugs, diagnostics and teleconsultation.
The Central government is committed to commission a total of 1,50,000 AB-HWCs by the end of this year across the country. So far, about 1.17 lakh AB-HWCs are functional nationwide.
Union health ministers of States and senior government officials are visiting these Health Melas to create awareness among the public reading the importance of AB-HWCs in providing affordable and accessible healthcare.
