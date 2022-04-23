Over 4 lakh participated on 5th day of Ayushman Bharat Health Melas: Govt

“On the fifth day of the Health Mela, more than 4 lakh 53 thousand people participated and around 496 blocks organized Health Melas across the country. Further, more than 59,000 ABHA Health IDs were created and 17,000 PMJAY Golden Cards issued in addition to thousands of screenings being done for Hypertension, diabetes, tuberculosis etc," said union health ministry in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}