New Delhi: More than 40 lakh stranded migrant labourers have reached their home states in 3,060 'Shramik Special' trains in the last 25 days, the Ministry of Railways said on Monday. These trains have been operationalised since 1 May to stem the exodus of migrants through roads after nationwide lockdown was imposed in the wake of Covid

Out of these 3,060 trains, 2,608 trains have been terminated, 453 trains are on run. On Sunday, 237 'Shramik Special' trains faciliated movement of 3.1 lakh passengers, the ministry said.

The top five states/UTs from where maximum number of these trains originated are Gujarat (853 trains), Maharashtra (550 trains), Punjab (333 trains), Uttar Pradesh (221 trains), Delhi (181 trains).

The top five states where most of these trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh (1,245 trains), Bihar (846 trains), Jharkhand (123 trains), Madhya Pradesh (112 trains), Odisha (73 trains).

The government said that the rail route congestion that was being witnessed on 23 May-24 May has been dealt with. "The congestion had occurred due to convergence of more than two third rail traffic on routes to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and late clearance of the terminals due to health protocols etc that needed to be completed by state authorities. The matter has been resolved through active consultation with state governments and also finding other feasible routes for the journey," the ministry said in a statement.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via