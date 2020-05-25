Over 4 mn stranded migrants ferried in 3,060 'Shramik Special' trains in 25 days

The government said that the rail route congestion that was being witnessed on 23 May-24 May has been dealt with. "The congestion had occurred due to convergence of more than two third rail traffic on routes to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and late clearance of the terminals due to health protocols etc that needed to be completed by state authorities. The matter has been resolved through active consultation with state governments and also finding other feasible routes for the journey," the ministry said in a statement.