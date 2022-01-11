'Over 40 cr monthly transactions on AePS, 5 cr daily authentications on Aadhaar'

Talking about the ubiquity of Aadhaar, Garg said that as of now, there are a total of 131 crore Aadhaar numbers generated in India, which accounts for 99.8 percent penetration rate among adults in the country. “The only age group where the registration of Aadhaar is still low is between zero and five, where we are now trying to increase adoption by expanding our outreach," Garg said.