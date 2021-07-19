Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that people who have taken shots of the Covid-19 vaccine have become 'Baahubali'. He was briefing media persons outside Parliament, just before the beginning of the Monsoon Session.

"The vaccine is given in ‘baahu’ (arms), and those who take it become ‘Baahubali’. The only way to become Baahubali to fight against corona is to get vaccinated. Over 40 crore people have become ‘Baahubali’ in the fight against Corona," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister's remark on Covid-19 vaccines came as the number of vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive reached 40,64,81,493.

"We want that the pandemic is discussed on priority. We can get constructive suggestions from all MPs so that there comes a fresh approach in the fight against COVID and shortcomings be corrected so that everyone moves forward together in the fight," he stated.

Prime Minister Modi informed that he has asked leaders of the parties if they can take out some time so that he can apprise them about the COVID situation.

The Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha began on a stormy note today with the Opposition creating a ruckus and preventing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from introducing his newly-inducted Union ministers to the House. As the disruptions continued despite Speaker Om Birla's repeated pleas to maintain decorum, the House was adjourned after nearly 40 minutes till 2 pm. The same scene was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha which was also adjourned till 2.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to continue till August 13.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics