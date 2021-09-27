BENGALURU: Over 40% professionals in India believe lack of business travel will hurt their income potential, according to a study commissioned by SAP Concur.

About 59% of Indian professionals surveyed think inability to travel will create difficulties in developing and maintaining business connections, while 43% said it will be a bottleneck in career advancement.

Respondents to the survey, carried out in India, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, said the current travel hiatus is hurting their careers by impeding business goals and personal lives. While professionals are eager to restart in-person meetings soon, they also want greater control over how they will travel, so that their safety and health can be better safeguarded amid the pandemic.

"Covid-19 has upended business travel in the past year and a half. Yet, it has also reaffirmed business travel’s importance in forging business and personal connections, and enabling career advancement," said Carl Jones, vice president and head of Strategy for SAP Concur Asia Pacific.

On the business front, Indian respondents were concerned that if organisations did not increase business travel, it would be difficult to sign new deals (47%), build new relationships (41%) and renew contracts with existing clients (43%).

Overall, in the APAC region, 9% were afraid their businesses will shut down, and 14% worry that they will lose their jobs. These concerns reveal respondents’ perceptions that business travel is a vital vehicle to strengthen business relationships for career success, and experience new places to broaden personal horizons.

With growing awareness about social distancing, sanitising, and adhering to covid-related protocols, there is a sense of personal responsibility and not letting guard down among business travellers. About 2 in 5 (41%) Indian business travellers hold themselves most responsible for their health and safety on a trip. A significant section of respondents has learned to live with the pandemic, taking all necessary precautions. 58% Indian business travellers want to loosen travel policy restrictions or return to pre-covid 19 policies.

