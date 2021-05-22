More than 400 doctors have died in the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Medical Association (IMA) informed adding that 100 out of these casualties have been reported from Delhi alone.

IMA stated, as many as 420 doctors have lost their lives so far during the second COVID-19 wave and 100 out of these casualties have been reported from Delhi. The doctors' association said at least 96 doctors have died in Bihar and 41 in Uttar Pradesh.

The data also revealed, 31 doctors succumbed to COVID-19 in Gujarat, 20 in Telangana, 16 in West Bengal and Odisha.

"Meanwhile, Maharashtra has witnessed deaths of 15 doctors in the ongoing second wave of COVID-19," the doctors' association said.

A total of 748 doctors died during the first wave

The IMA COVID-19 registry also showed 748 doctors had died due to the disease during the first wave of the pandemic. IMA President Dr JA Jayalal said the IMA maintains a registry based only on the input of its various branches across the country, a PTI report said.

He further stated that on an average, at least 20 doctors are dying per day due to COVID-19. These include doctors working in government facilities, private hospitals and medical colleges.

"The second wave of the pandemic is turning out to be extremely fatal for all and especially those who are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19," Jayalal had said earlier.

As many as 2,57,299 fresh COVID-19 infections and 4,194 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the country recorded 3,57,630 fresh recoveries in the 24-hour period, outnumbering new cases.

The cumulative caseload in India now stands at 2,62,89,290 including 29,23,400 active cases. The death toll mounted to 2,95,525, while the recovery tally reached 2,30,70,365.

(With inputs from agencies)

