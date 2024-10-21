Over 400 kg drugs, MD contraband seized from factory in Gujarat’s Bharuch weeks after massive cocaine bust in Delhi

In a raid in Gujarat's Ankleshwar, police seized 14 lakh worth of methamphetamine and 427 kg of other drugs, arresting one individual. The drugs have been sent for forensic analysis, and this follows recent major drug seizures linked to an international syndicate

Published21 Oct 2024, 02:47 PM IST
Over 400 kg drugs, MD contraband seized from factory in Gujarat’s Bharuch weeks after massive cocaine bust in Delhi(AFP)

Gujarat Police said they have seized methamphetamine (MD) contraband worth 14 lakh and 427 kg of other suspected drugs from a factory in Ankleshwar industrial area in Gujarat's Bharuch district in a raid conducted jointly by the district SOG and Surat police on Sunday night, news agency PTI reported on Monday.

The police said the suspected materials were seized from the 'Avasar Enterprise' located in the Ankleshwar GIDC area, and one person was arrested in this connection.

The seized suspected drugs have been sent to a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for confirmation, Special Operations Group (SOG) police told PTI.

The Gujarat Police said in the raids 141 gm of methamphetamine (MD) drug valued at 14.10 lakh was also seized.A case has been registeredand further investigation is underway.

It is important to note that on October 13—in a joint operation carried out by the Gujarat and Delhi police—over 500 kg of cocaine valued at 5,000 crore was seized from Avkar Drugs Limited factory in Ankleshwar.

This contraband was seized weeks after the Delhi Police raided a warehouse in the national capital and seized a consignment of 562 kilogram cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana.

the Special Cell raided a warehouse in Delhi'sMahipalpurand busted an international drug syndicate. The police seized a consignment of 562 kilograms cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponicmarijuana.The cocaine was worth more than 2,000 crore and said to be the biggest drug bust ever seen in the city. Based on a tip-off, the police arrested four people along with the consignment.

During the course of investigation, on October 10, about 208 kilograms of additional cocaine was recovered from a shop in Ramesh Nagar in Delhi. its value was more than 2,000 crore in the international market.

Delhi Police found that the drugs belonged to a company which had received them from the Ankleshwar-based pharmaceutical firm, the sources said. Delhi Police started its probe when it received information about multiple consignments of various products sent by a Dubai-based sender. The multiple consignments also included that of clothing and other apparel, were transported to Goa ports through different cargo ships.

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 02:47 PM IST
      Popular in News

