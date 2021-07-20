Over 400 million still vulnerable to covid-19: ICMR survey

Dr Lalit Kant, an epidemiologist argued that sero surveys only tell the level of exposure of population to the virus but has no importance of herd immunity against coronavirus with the current availability of research. “What we know from the available research is that antibodies against covid-19 last for around 9-10 months. After this immunity wanes, a person is susceptible to the virus again. India has seen several breakthrough infections either natural infections or vaccinations," said Kant.