Over 42 crore poor received financial aid of Rs65,454 cr under PMGKP

"36.42 LMT of food grains have been distributed, covering 72.83 crore beneficiaries by 36 States/UTs for May 2020. 13.59 LMT of foodgrains have been distributed, covering 27.18 crore beneficiaries by 29 States/UTs for June 2020. Out of 5.8 LMT of Pulses allocated for three months, 5.68LMT of Pulses have been dispatched to various states/UTs," it said.