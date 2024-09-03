Over 46,000 graduates in Haryana apply for sanitation worker posts amid rising unemployment

Haryana news: Data revealed 39,990 graduates and 6,112 postgraduates applied for sanitation worker posts between August 6 and September 2, 2024, driven by unemployment and the allure of a government job.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published3 Sep 2024, 07:52 AM IST

Haryana News: More than 46,000 graduates and postgraduates in Haryana have applied for contractual sanitation worker posts with the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN),  data from the state agency revealed.

HKRN is a state government body that provides jobs to Haryana youths on a contractual basis. From August 6 to September 2, 2024, 39,990 graduates and over 6,112 postgraduates applied for the posts at HKRN, which offers a monthly salary of around Rs15,000. Additionally, 117,144 individuals who have completed up to Class 12 also applied for the job, as per the agency's data.

“A contractual sweeper hired by government departments, boards, and corporations through the HKRN pool will receive approximately 15,000 per month,” stated an HKRN official.

The official also noted that it is unlikely people applied for the post by mistake, as the job description clearly outlines the responsibilities. It includes cleaning, sweeping, and removing garbage from public spaces, roads, and buildings. Applicants must submit an undertaking confirming they have read the job description and consent to being posted only in their home district, explained the official.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the reason why such a huge number of graduates and post-graduates have applied for the post of sanitation workers indicates the chronic unemployment issue in the state. While some were attracted to the post of a government job, others simply opted for it as they could not find any other job.

“There are no jobs. I have been sitting at home, so I applied as a sanitation worker,’’ said a 29-year-old Rachana Devi, from Sirsa. She graduated with a degree in nursery teachers' training and is now completing her master’s degree in history from Rajasthan. Devi has been without work for four years, HT reported.

Among other applicants HT spoke to, Manisha, an auxiliary nursing midwife, and her husband, Danish Kumar (31), a BEd degree holder, also said they are unemployed and were willing to work as contractual workers. Both are residents of the Charkhi Dadri district.

Haryana unemployment on the rise

Data released by the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) on August 16 also indicated the unemployment crisis in Haryana.

People aged between 15 and 29 without jobs in urban areas of Haryana increased to 11.2% in the April to June 2024 quarter, as compared to 9.5% in January to March, as per the report.

 

 

