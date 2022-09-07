Notably, the researchers at Boston University, US and Public Health Foundation of India, New Delhi, examined the private sector antibiotic use, which contributes to 85–90% of the total consumption in India, as per news agency PTI report. The data were gathered from a panel of 9,000 stockists who store products from approximately 5,000 pharmaceutical companies, however, these data did not include the drugs dispensed through public facilities, though this is less than 15–20% of all drug sales in the country as per studies and national health accounts estimates, the report said.