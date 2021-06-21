As the Centre's 'Revised Guidelines for Covid Vaccination' kickstarted today, in which all adults will be provided free anti-Covid jabs, the Union Health Ministry informed that more than 47 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine has been administered on day one.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda said earlier today that India will have 257 crore Covid vaccine doses by December to take up double dose vaccination of people in full swing.

He said this while visiting a vaccination centre at the RML hospital in the national capital.

He also said that in India, the world's "largest and fastest" vaccination programme is going on and within 9 months the country produced two indigenous vaccines against Covid under the leadership of Modi.

On 8 June, PM Modi had announced that the central government would take over the nationwide vaccination drive, and the Centre would procure 75 per cent of vaccines and give them to states for free distribution to all citizens above the age of 18.

The Centre will also handle the 25 per cent vaccination that was with states till now under the liberalised plan announced earlier.

In a briefing on last Friday, the health ministry had said states would be playing a facilitatory role by aggregating demand and vaccination capabilities of private hospitals in the state and ensure the administrations of vaccinations.

"There will be a systematic flow of vaccines to the private sector as well. I am hopeful that in this way, there will be a lot of energy in the participation of the private sector and vaccination sites will increase," Dr VK Paul, Member, Health of the Niti Aayog said.

Previous policy

The statement was a reversal of the Union health ministry's guidelines to the states that came into effect before the third phase of the inoculation drive began.

The ministry had adopted a new protocol, wherein states were given the responsibility to procure and administer the vaccine to people in the age group of 18 to 45. The vaccines were to be procured by state governments at pre-determined prices from the manufacturers.

The central government would, however, continue to buy half of all the vaccines made from healthcare and frontline workers, and those above the age of 45.





